Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health of Michigan Inc. to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Joe Dean Ward. The case is 4:22-cv-00073, Ward v. Aetna Health of Michigan, Inc. sued Erroneously as Aetna.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 7:15 AM