Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Goodwin Procter on Wednesday removed a class action against Prime Trust, a provider of software and infrastructure solutions for blockchain, crypto and fintech companies, to Nevada District Court. The suit accuses Prime Trust of refusing to redeem TerraUSD 'stablecoins' after depositors rushed to liquidate their assets in May. The suit was filed by Kemp Jones and Erickson Kramer Osborne. The case is 2:22-cv-02034, Ward et al. v. Prime Trust LLC.

Cryptocurrency

December 07, 2022, 8:38 PM