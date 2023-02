Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against AstraZeneca to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Keenan & Bhatia on behalf of Ryan Ward and Brian Senn, who were allegedly terminated for being male and Christian. The case is 5:23-cv-06018, Ward et al. v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.