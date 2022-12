Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan & Akins on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines Group and Menzies Aviation U.S.A. Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Louis J. Muggeo & Associates on behalf of Cynthia Ward and Thomas Ward. The case is 6:22-cv-02229, Ward et al v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 12:12 PM