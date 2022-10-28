New Suit

The War Horse, a newsroom dedicated to military matters, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps on Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, seeks records relating to officer misconduct and disciplinary procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03303, War Horse News Inc. et al. v. U.S. Department of the Navy et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 28, 2022, 2:04 PM