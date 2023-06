New Suit - Personal Injury

FedEx was sued Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Chad Newman and the Law Office of Keith Miller on behalf of Kristi Waples. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00577, Waples v. Fedex Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 21, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristi Waples

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Chad Newman

defendants

Fedex Ground Package System, Inc.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision