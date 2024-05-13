Wanted to Be a Legend of Wall Street: Fraud Trial Begins for...

News From Law.com

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partner Barry Berke on Monday told a jury in the Southern District of New York that his client Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang did not break the law in the year preceding the collapse of his $36 billion fund Archegos Capital Management in 2021. But Assistant U.S. attorney Alexandra Rothman told jurors that Hwang was already successful, but "risked nearly everything because he wanted more – more money, more success, more power."

May 13, 2024, 5:18 PM

