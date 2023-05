News From Law.com

"What do you see as hallmarks of your firm's litigators? What makes you different?" The Litigation Daily has been putting those questions to litigation practice leaders as part of our Litigation Leaders Q&A series. Last year more than half those participating in the series mentioned trial practice first in response to those questions. Maybe they're not as "different" as they aim to be.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 16, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /