The Judicial Nominating Commission for the State of Georgia has released candidate shortlists from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill 11 judicial vacancies, with 30 hopefuls vying for those slots.In the coming months, Kemp is expected to make his selections. Here's the place where you can find out about all the candidates for each judicial post.

Georgia

December 05, 2022, 6:12 PM