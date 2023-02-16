New Suit - Contract

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Marc H. Wank, a former executive officer of Optio Rx. The suit accuses Cold Bore Capital Management LLC, Optio Rx and Sergio Zepeda of undermining several Optio Rx acquisitions initiated by the plaintiff by unilaterally changing approved deal structures without consulting the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00138, Wank v. Optio Rx, LLC et al.

Investment Firms

February 16, 2023, 10:04 AM