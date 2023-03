New Suit - Patent

Wangs Alliance Corp. d/b/a WAC Lighting sued Hinkley Lighting on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Radulescu LLP and McDonald Hopkins, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's LED products do not infringe any patents owned by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00486, Wangs Alliance Corp. v. Hinkley Lighting Inc.

Ohio

March 10, 2023, 6:43 PM