Who Got The Work

Michael S. Hines, James R. Carroll and Yaw A. Anim from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent Biogen, a biotechnology company specializing in therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, and certain company officers and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed July 21 in Massachusetts District Court, accuses the board of illegally scheming to pay the copays of Medicare patients taking Avonex and Tysabri, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute. The court action was brought by the Matorin Law Office; Rigrodsky Law; and Melwani & Chan on behalf of Elaine Wang. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, is 1:22-cv-11180, Wang v. Vounatsos et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 07, 2022, 7:46 AM