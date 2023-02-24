New Suit - Securities

Electric vehicle charging network provider Volta Industries and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Shell for $169 million. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-01564, Wang v. Volta Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 8:05 PM