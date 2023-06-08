New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court against VectivBio Holding AG and members of its board in connection with the company's $1 billion merger with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. The suit, filed on behalf of Elaine Wang, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting VectivBio's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04833, Wang v. VectivBio Holding AG et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 08, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Hans Schikan

Luca Santarelli, M.D.

Murray Stewart

Paul R. Carter

Sandip Kapadia

Thomas F. Woiwode, Ph.D.

VectivBio Holding AG

Wouter Joustra

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws