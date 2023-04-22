New Suit - Securities

Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's $8 billion sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The lawsuit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, accuses the defendants of filing an incomplete and misleading proxy statement in support of the proposed transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03370, Wang v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

April 22, 2023, 11:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Univar Solutions Inc.

Christopher D. Pappas

Daniel P. Doheny

David C. Jukes

Joan A. Braca

Kerry J. Preete

Mark J. Byrne

Rhonda Germany

Richard P. Fox

Robert L. Wood

Stephen D. Newlin

Varun Laroyia

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws