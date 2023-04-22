Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's $8 billion sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The lawsuit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, accuses the defendants of filing an incomplete and misleading proxy statement in support of the proposed transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03370, Wang v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
April 22, 2023, 11:40 AM