Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and INC Research, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a consortium of investment firms for $7.1 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05410, Wang v. Syneos Health Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 26, 2023, 8:07 PM