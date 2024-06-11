Who Got The Work

Davis Wright Tremaine partner Katherine Mary Bolger has entered an appearance for Vox Media, a digital media company based in Washington D.C., and other defendants in a pending defamation lawsuit. The court action, filed May 23 in New York Southern District Court by Carter Ledyard & Milburn on behalf of Liang Wang, accuses the defendants of publishing an article implying that he put a date rape drug in the wine of another musician so that one of his fellow bandmates could sexually assault her; the article also purportedly claimed that they were both terminated for these actions but eventually reinstated. Wang states that the defendants knew what they published was false given that the information in the documents they relied on for the story is inconsistent with the claims made in the article. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:24-cv-03987, Wang v. Sussman et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 11, 2024, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Liang Wang

Plaintiffs

Carter Ledyard & Milburn

defendants

Vox Media, LLC

New York Media, LLC

Sammy Sussman

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation