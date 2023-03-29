New Suit - Securities

Cloud computing company Sumo Logic and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Francisco Partners for $1.7 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02633, Wang v. Sumo Logic Inc. et al.

New York

March 29, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Christian Beedgen

John D. Harkey Jr.

Joseph Ansanelli

Margaret Francis

Ramin Sayar

Randy Gottfried

Sandra Bergeron

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Timothy Youngblood

Tracey Newell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws