New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and members of its board of directors in connection with the proposed merger between Spectrum and Assertio Holdings Inc. and affiliates. The suit, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, contends that the defendants filed a false amended registration statement in support of the merger that contained misleading information concerning the company's financial analyses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05268, Wang v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Brittany K. Bradrick

Jeffrey L. Vacirca

Juhyun Lim

Seth H.Z. Fischer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thomas J. Riga

William L. Ashton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws