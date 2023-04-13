New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Radius Global Infrastructure and members of its board of directors. The suit, which takes aim at a proposed acquisition of Radius Global by affiliates of EQT Partners and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, claims that the defendants' proxy statement provides misleading financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03068, Wang v. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. et al.

April 13, 2023, 2:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Antoinette Cook Bush

Ashley Leeds

Michael D. Fascitelli

Nick S. Advani

Noam Gottesman

Paul A. Gould

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Thomas C. King

William D. Rahm

William H. Berkman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws