Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against Radius Global Infrastructure and members of its board of directors. The suit, which takes aim at a proposed acquisition of Radius Global by affiliates of EQT Partners and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, claims that the defendants' proxy statement provides misleading financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03068, Wang v. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
April 13, 2023, 2:54 AM