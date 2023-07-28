Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Quotient Technology and members of its board in connection with a proposed acquisition by affiliates of CB Neptune Holdings. The complaint, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, asserts that the defendants failed to disclose certain financial projections provided to the board. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06593, Wang v. Quotient Technology Inc. et al.
Business Services
July 28, 2023, 8:37 PM