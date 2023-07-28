New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Quotient Technology and members of its board in connection with a proposed acquisition by affiliates of CB Neptune Holdings. The complaint, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, asserts that the defendants failed to disclose certain financial projections provided to the board. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06593, Wang v. Quotient Technology Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 28, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Alison Hawkins

Andrew Gessow

David Oppenheimer

Eric Higgs

Joseph Reece

Kimberly Anstett

Lorraine Hariton

Matt Krepsik

Michael Wargotz

Quotient Technology Inc.

Robert McDonald

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws