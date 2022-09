Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Howard M. Wexler has stepped in to defend Prussian Inc. and CEO Mike Yin Liang in a pending employment class action. The suit, which alleges employment discrimination and pay violations, was filed Aug. 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Akin Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:22-cv-04576, Wang v. Prussian, Inc. et al.

New York

September 17, 2022, 5:24 PM