Provention Bio and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Sanofi for $2.9 billion. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the solicitation statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02599, Wang v. Provention Bio Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
March 28, 2023, 7:48 PM