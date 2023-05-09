New Suit - Securities

Prometheus Biosciences and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Merck for $10.8 billion. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03875, Wang v. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 09, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Fred Hassan

Helen C. Adams

James Laur

Joseph C. Papa

Judith L. Swain, M.D.

Mark C. McKenna

Martin Hendrix, Ph.D.

Mary Szela

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws