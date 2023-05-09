Prometheus Biosciences and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Merck for $10.8 billion. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03875, Wang v. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 09, 2023, 7:28 PM