New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against real estate investment trust Necessity Retail REIT and members of its board in connection with a proposed merger with Global Net Lease and certain affiliates. The suit, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, contends that the defendants failed to disclose certain financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06456, Wang v. Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 26, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Edward M. Weil, Jr.

Edward Rendell

Leslie Michelson

Lisa Kabnick

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

Stanley Perla

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws