Who Got The Work

Sabrina Bryan of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Manna Pro Products in a pending patent lawsuit. The suit, filed May 9 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Lance Liu on behalf of Daoli Wang, seeks to declare that the the plaintiff's egg hatching incubator does not infringe the defendant's asserted patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:24-cv-03592, Wang v. Manna Pro Products, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2024, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Daoli Wang

Plaintiffs

Lance Liu

defendants

Manna Pro Products, LLC.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims