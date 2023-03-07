New Suit - Securities

Luther Burbank Corp. and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Washington Federal for $654 million. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, alleges that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01949, Wang v. Luther Burbank Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2023, 5:09 PM