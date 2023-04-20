New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit against Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and members of its board of directors Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Concentra Biosciences LLC. The complaint accuses the defendants of filing false information in relation to the merger regarding the company's financial projections and underlying financial valuation analyses conducted by the company's financial advisor Cowen and Company LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03267, Wang v. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 20, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Barbara Duncan

Jigar Raythatha

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

Luis A. Diaz, Jr.

Luisa Salter-Cid

Perry Karsen

Richard Murray

Robert Iannone

Robert Kamen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws