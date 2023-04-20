Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit against Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and members of its board of directors Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Concentra Biosciences LLC. The complaint accuses the defendants of filing false information in relation to the merger regarding the company's financial projections and underlying financial valuation analyses conducted by the company's financial advisor Cowen and Company LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03267, Wang v. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 20, 2023, 6:46 AM