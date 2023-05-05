Cvent Holding, a meeting and event platform, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Blackstone for $4.6 billion. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03799, Wang v. Cvent Holding Corp. et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 05, 2023, 7:47 PM