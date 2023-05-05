New Suit - Securities

Cvent Holding, a meeting and event platform, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Blackstone for $4.6 billion. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03799, Wang v. Cvent Holding Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 05, 2023, 7:47 PM

Elaine Wang

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Cvent Holding Corp.

Betty Hung

David Breach

Jim Frankola

Marcela Martin

Monti Saroya

Nicolas Stahl

Reggie Aggarwal

Sam Payton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws