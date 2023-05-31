CTI BioPharma and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum for $1.7 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the solicitation statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04545, Wang v. CTI BioPharma Corp. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 31, 2023, 7:55 PM