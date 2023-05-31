New Suit - Securities

CTI BioPharma and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum for $1.7 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the solicitation statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04545, Wang v. CTI BioPharma Corp. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 31, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Adam R. Craig

CTI Biopharma Corp.

David Parkinson

Diane Parks

Laurent Fischer

Matthew D. Perry

Michael A. Metzger

Reed V. Tuckson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws