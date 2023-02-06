New Suit - Securities

Concert Pharmaceuticals and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Sun Pharma for $576 million. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Elaine Wang, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00973, Wang v. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 06, 2023, 8:11 PM