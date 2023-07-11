Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against biotechnology company Chinook Therapeutics Inc. and certain directors. The complaint, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, pursues claims that the defendants filed a misleading proxy statement in support of a proposed acquisition by Star Parent Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05945, Wang v. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 11, 2023, 4:21 PM