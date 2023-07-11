New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against biotechnology company Chinook Therapeutics Inc. and certain directors. The complaint, brought on behalf of Elaine Wang, pursues claims that the defendants filed a misleading proxy statement in support of a proposed acquisition by Star Parent Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05945, Wang v. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 11, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Dolca Thomas

Eric Dobmeier

Jerel Davis

Mahesh Krishnan

Michelle Griffin

Robert W. Azelby

Srinivas Akkaraju

William M. Greenman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws