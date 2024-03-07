Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Melwani & Chan on behalf of Elaine Wang, accuses certain executives of failing to warn investors of the detrimental effect the acquisition would have on New York Community Bancorp's finances and alleges that the defendants concealed that the company had failed to build up capital and strengthen its risk management controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01422, Wang v. Cangemi et al.
New York
March 07, 2024, 9:19 AM