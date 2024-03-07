Who Got The Work

Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Melwani & Chan on behalf of Elaine Wang, accuses certain executives of failing to warn investors of the detrimental effect the acquisition would have on New York Community Bancorp's finances and alleges that the defendants concealed that the company had failed to build up capital and strengthen its risk management controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01422, Wang v. Cangemi et al.

New York

March 07, 2024, 9:19 AM

Elaine Wang

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Alessandro P. Dinello

David L. Treadwell

Hanif Dahya

James J. Carpenter

Jennifer R. Whip

John J. Pinto

Lawrence J. Savarese

Lawrence Rosano, Jr.

Leslie D. Dunn

Marshall Lux

Peter Schoels

Robert Wann

Ronald A. Rosenfeld

Thomas R. Cangemi

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

