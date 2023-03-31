New Suit - Securities

Broadmark Realty Capital and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Ready Capital. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02717, Wang v. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 31, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

Daniel J. Hirsch

David A. Karp

Jeffrey B. Pyatt

Kevin M. Luebbers

Norma J. Lawrence

Pinkie D. Mayfield

Stephen G. Haggerty

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws