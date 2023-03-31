Broadmark Realty Capital and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Ready Capital. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Elaine Wang, alleges that the registration statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02717, Wang v. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. et al.
Real Estate
March 31, 2023, 7:54 PM