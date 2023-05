Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendant acted fraudulently in the refinancing his existing mortgage. The case is 1:23-cv-04508, Wang v. Bank Of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Hao Zhe Wang

defendants

Bank Of America Corporation

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property