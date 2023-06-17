Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed merger with Arsenal AIC. The court case, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Elaine Wang, contends that the proxy statement in support of the merger contain materially misleading information regarding financial analyses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05091, Wang v. Arconic Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 17, 2023, 8:58 AM