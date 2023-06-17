New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed merger with Arsenal AIC. The court case, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Elaine Wang, contends that the proxy statement in support of the merger contain materially misleading information regarding financial analyses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05091, Wang v. Arconic Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 17, 2023, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Wang

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley O'Neal

Ellis A. Jones

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws