Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sanders Roberts LLP on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the University of Southern California to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Strange LLP on behalf of the parents of a grad student who suffered fatal injuries on the set of a USC student film project. The decedent, Peng 'Aaron' Wang, was a student of cinematography at Chapman University's Dodge School of Film and Media. The case is 2:22-cv-07710, Wang et al v. University of Southern California et al.