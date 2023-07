Removed To Federal Court

Progressive Insurance Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over underinsured and uninsured motorist benefits, was filed by the Law Office of Michael Alan Siddons on behalf of Xiu Quing Kang and Kaiying Wang. Progressive is represented by Burns White. The case is 2:23-cv-02694, Wang et al v. Progressive Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaiying Wang

Xiu Quing Kang

defendants

Progressive Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute