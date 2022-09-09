New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Future Motion Inc., the maker of electric skateboard 'Onewheel,' was hit with a product liability class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court The complaint, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Morgan & Morgan, accuses Future Motion of allegedly selling and marketing a defective electronic skateboard with a key 'pushback' feature. According to the suit, when using the 'warning' feature, the skateboard ends up shutting off and abruptly nosediving, causing the rider to be catapulted off the device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05064, Wang et al v. Future Motion, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 8:27 AM