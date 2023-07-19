Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, and DuPont were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Cory Watson P.C. on behalf of Charlotte Wamsley and Richard Wamsley, who claim exposure to carcinogenic waste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02308, Wamsley et al v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 19, 2023, 3:32 PM