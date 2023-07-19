New Suit - Personal Injury

Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, and DuPont were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Cory Watson P.C. on behalf of Charlotte Wamsley and Richard Wamsley, who claim exposure to carcinogenic waste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02308, Wamsley et al v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 19, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlotte Wamsley

Richard Wamsley

Cory Watson Attorneys

defendants

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Chemours Company

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims