Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Rice on Friday removed a lawsuit against Navy Federal Credit Union to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 4:23-cv-00671, Wamhoff v. Navy Federal Credit Union.

Missouri

May 19, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

William Wamhoff

defendants

Navy Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations