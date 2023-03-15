New Suit - Trade Secrets

Miller & Martin and Lang & Klain filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of equipment and plant components manufacturer WAM USA Incorporated. The suit brings claims against a former regional sales manager for allegedly downloading confidential WAM documents to his external hard drive for the benefit of competitor OZB USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00448, Wam USA Incorporated v. Fierros et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 15, 2023, 8:26 AM