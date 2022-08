Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kabat Chapman Ozmer on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Miller & Martin on behalf of Wam USA Inc., a bulk solids handling and processing manufacturer and developer, pursues claims against former Wam regional sales manager David Fierros for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. The case is 1:22-cv-03131, Wam USA, Inc. v. Fierros.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 4:33 AM