Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Mathew Parker has entered an appearance for Clean Harbors, a provider of hazardous waste disposal, in a pending employment class action. The case, filed July 15 in Washington Western District Court by Ackermann & Tilajef, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose a wage scale or salary range for Washington job openings as required by the law. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa L. Fricke, is 2:24-cv-01051, Walton v. Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc et al.

August 29, 2024, 8:41 AM

