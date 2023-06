New Suit

Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and information technology consulting firm based in Virginia, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-03196, Walton v. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation et al.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Walton

defendants

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Amanda Joan Beylo

Horacio Rozanski

Liberty IT Solutions, LLC

Scott Anthony Hanawalt

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation