New Suit - Contract

Bowman Consulting was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on behalf of real estate investment firms Walton Global Investments and Walton Virginia, accuses the defendant of providing an incomplete and misleading feasibility study on which the plaintiffs relied to purchase 74 acres of property for development. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00087, Walton Global Investments Ltd. et al. v. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Business Services

February 01, 2023, 8:10 PM