Who Got The Work

Hall Booth Smith partners James Smith and Timothy A. Bishop have entered appearances for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Georgia Southern District Court by Ilardi Law on behalf of Mary Walthour. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William T. Moore Jr., is 4:22-cv-00200, Walthour v. Johnson.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 10:48 AM