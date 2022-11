Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, an information technology firm focused in aviation and defense, to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged national origin-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Ramey Litigation Group on behalf of George Walther-Meade. The case is 3:22-cv-01777, Walther-Meade v. Leidos, Inc. et al.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 5:56 PM