Who Got The Work

Jennifer E. Sherven of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Ranger Joe's International Inc. in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The suit, filed July 25 in New York Northern District Court by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of Christopher Walters, seeks a permanent injunction against the defendant enforcing Ranger Joe's to comply with the requirements set forth in the ADA regarding its digital platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, is 6:23-cv-00895, Walters v. Ranger Joe's International, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2023, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Walters

Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet LLP

Nye, Stirling, Hale & Miller, LLP

defendants

Ranger Joe's International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA