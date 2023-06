Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment class action against LensCrafters to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Spivak Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 8:23-cv-01099, Walters v. Luxottica Of America Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Todd Walters

defendants

Does 1-50

Luxottica Of America Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination